Man shot during gathering in east central Fresno, dog also shot

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gunshots broke up a small gathering in east central Fresno Saturday night and sent one man to the hospital.Fresno Police responded to a shooting scene on Grant near Maple just before 11 p.m.Officers found a blood trail on the ground and followed it until they found a shooting victim inside a nearby home.The victim was a man with a single gunshot wound to the side of his rib cage.His injuries aren't life-threatening and officers say the man was too drunk to give them any information about what happened."It does look like he and some people were having a small gathering at the residence when some shots were fired," says Fresno Police Lt. Anthony Dewall. "They ran into the residence, and that's when they realized one of the party-goers had been shot."No one else was injured in the shooting, but gunfire did hit a dog walking through the neighborhood.The pet's injuries aren't life-threatening and it was reunited with its owner.Police haven't determined if this was a drive-by or on-foot shooting.