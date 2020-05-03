Man shot during gathering in east central Fresno, dog also shot

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gunshots broke up a small gathering in east central Fresno Saturday night and sent one man to the hospital.

Fresno Police responded to a shooting scene on Grant near Maple just before 11 p.m.

Officers found a blood trail on the ground and followed it until they found a shooting victim inside a nearby home.

The victim was a man with a single gunshot wound to the side of his rib cage.

His injuries aren't life-threatening and officers say the man was too drunk to give them any information about what happened.

"It does look like he and some people were having a small gathering at the residence when some shots were fired," says Fresno Police Lt. Anthony Dewall. "They ran into the residence, and that's when they realized one of the party-goers had been shot."

No one else was injured in the shooting, but gunfire did hit a dog walking through the neighborhood.

The pet's injuries aren't life-threatening and it was reunited with its owner.

Police haven't determined if this was a drive-by or on-foot shooting.
