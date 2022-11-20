Fresno EOC helping low income families pay overdue water bills

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission wants to help pay your overdue water bill.

Fresno EOC is helping hundreds of families turn on their water this holiday season.

"With the holidays coming along, we're definitely seeing it more and the last few weeks we've had a high demand for water applications," said Client Representative Patricia Ayala.

The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program provides one-time assistance to qualifying residents who need help paying overdue water bills.

"The program came about with the pandemic, families that got behind or were unable to get their water bills covered," explained Ayala.

The federally funded program has helped over 400 families across the Valley and applications are still open.

"It's one less stress or barrier on their household that they can provide a good thanksgiving or Christmas for their families," added Ayala.

Applicants will receive up to $2,000 in assistance.

"Knowing their kids will have that water, come home to take a warm shower, have those dishes and clothes," said Ayala.

To be eligible, you must be a Fresno County resident and live in a low income household. For details on how to apply visit their website or call (559) 263-1320.