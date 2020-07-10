Fresno EOC, Climate Center shows community how to save energy and money

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission and the Climate Center invited the public to learn ways to save energy and money on Thursday.The free webinar discussed energy efficiency programs currently available and how Community Choice Energy may benefit the region.Community Choice is a non-profit, local electricity service that Fresno is currently evaluating for residents and businesses.The program allows cities and counties to purchase power on behalf of customers to provide cleaner energy options at a potentially lower rate.Another digital town hall is scheduled for July 17.