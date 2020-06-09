Fresno EOC providing free meals for children 18 and younger in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission will serve grab-and-go meals for students in need across Fresno County during the summer.
The agency has been providing meals for students during the coronavirus pandemic at five sites in Fresno and its Food Express Bus. But now, they've added 33 more locations for children to get meals.
The meals will be served for children age 18 years old or younger from now until August 7. Kids do not need to be present to pick up a meal.
Last summer, Fresno EOC was able to serve approximately 80,000 meals to children in Fresno County.
