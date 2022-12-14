Fresno EOC to deliver free meals for Fresno County kids during winter break

The Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission will deliver lunches throughout the county from December 19 through January 6.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kids across Fresno County will be able to get free meals during the winter break.

The free meals will be available for any kids between one and 18 years old.

Two of Fresno EOC's Food Express Buses will deliver meals daily at five rural locations in Fresno County and five locations in the city of Fresno.

There will be no service on December 26 or January 2.

For more information, visit the Fresno EOC's website.