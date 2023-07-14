Fresno EOC to host enrollment fair for 'Head Start 0 to 5' program

A Central Valley organization is taking action to make sure young children are prepared to succeed in the classroom.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Central Valley organization is taking action to make sure young children are prepared to succeed in the classroom.

Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission (EOC) is holding its first-ever Express Enrollment Fair for the Head Start 0 to 5 program.

"Children will be on a regular routine. So we offer small and large groups -- both in English and if they're dual language, we honor that first language as well. So we offer children the activity in their home language," explained Ralph Carrillo, interim early childhood coordinator. "We also are utilizing a research-based curriculum, which is Creative Curriculum."

Kids also get free meals throughout the day, as well as other necessities.

"Diapers and wipes, formula -- that is all provided within our program," Carrillo shared.

Head Start is for all children, including those with disabilities.

Fresno EOC understands not every family can get their child to a center, which is why they also offer home-based services.

According to Carrillo, enrollment in early education has increased over the years but he knows so many more young children could benefit from it.

"It's during this time that children are developing the most. So it's also important for early detection of any possible disabilities as well," he said. " We are definitely setting the foundation for school readiness. School readiness is not only academics, but it's also the social-emotional piece of it."

To help increase school readiness around the county, Fresno EOC is hosting the first Express Enrollment Fair on Saturday.

Families can learn more about the income-based program. They'll also have the opportunity to participate in some activities with their child to see what they'll be learning.

Plus, it's a one-stop shop for families, with other resources available on-site.

"We will have several agencies also out at the event, such as WIC and our energy and referral program," Carrillo said.

The fair will take place at the Franklin Head Start center in southwest Fresno, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Families must bring in the following documents to apply for the program:

Proof of annual income (1040, W-2, CalWORKS, or other approved documentation)

Proof of age (birth certificate or other approved documentation)

Immunization record

For more information about the event or program, visit Fresno EOC's website

