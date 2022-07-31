Fresno EOC Head Start accepting applications for fall semester

From pre-natal to pre-school, the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission is helping families get their little ones ready for their next steps.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno EOC is taking action to help the Valley's littlest learners get a head start.

"We try to help the whole family, not just the students, explained Sara Flores with Fresno EOC Head Start. "We try to get them resources out in the community."

Fresno EOC's Head Start program is now accepting students for the fall semester. The no-cost program is open to students ages 0-5, offering childcare for infants and pre-school for kids ages 3-5.

"Cognitive development, social development, emotional development, we really want them to be prepared," said Head Start Teacher Laura Cardenas.

There are part-day and full-day options available for students with locations across the Valley.

"A lot of children come in with lack of social skills, some of them may need more assistance," explained Cardenas. "We do some screeners to help us find out if they need additional help as far as speech, language, anything like that, so we're able to refer them early on and get them that early intervention that they need."

Registration is now open for students to start on August 15.

"We provide them comprehensive services with education, daily support, health, nutrition, disability services," added Flores.

For details on how to apply you can call Fresno EOC at (559) 263-1527 or visit FresnoEOC.org/HeadStart.