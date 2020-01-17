child care

Fresno EOC program helps parents raise young kids

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Parents face plenty of challenges, especially during a child's first few years.

A Fresno EOC program is committed to helping parents get a headstart raising their little ones.

Changing diapers, proper nutrition, pre-natal support - these are some of the help that early headstart provides.

Maria and Mathew have been part of the program for about a year, gaining insight into crucial needs for Mathew's early years.

The free federally-funded program is for low-income families
and helps any caregiver with kids under the age of three or pregnant women needing assistance.

The home visitation consists of weekly 90 minute sessions

where specialists work one-on-one with parents.

And it's not just the parents gaining valuable insight.

Mathew for one has picked up some dance moves over the past year.

While this specific early headstart program is available in Fresno County, there are similar services in the other counties throughout the Valley.
