Bridge housing will help families in need of a place to stay

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's a new era for Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission, or Fresno EOC's, Youth Shelter Facility, as it transitions to a Bridge Housing center for families and individuals.

The temporary housing will serve young adults ages 18 to 24, and their children.

Currently there are 40 beds in our area serving this specific age range.

Misty Gattie-Blanco is the Sanctuary Director, her team has been working on this transition since the beginning of the year.

"I think the need that we see the highest is families. That tends to be the realm that goes the quickest and that's why we didn't want to limit ourselves with that location. We wanted to say households so that we could serve whatever the need is when they come in." says Misty.

People can stay between 30 to 60 days, with the goal of getting into permanent housing by the end of the two months.

Programs like these have already proven to work.

"This year alone, just to give you some idea, bridge housing has served 73 individuals, that was 48 young adults and 25 children just in our bridge housing site, between January and December." mentions Misty.

Fresno EOC was able to secure grant funding to make this resource happen.

This new Transitional Housing Center will start accepting new occupants this month.

Individuals and families eligible for Bridge Housing are referred to available providers through the online Coordinated Entry System.

"They'll access that through the Fresno Madera Continuum of Care Access Sites, they'll work with a housing navigator to basically what we call match or recommended for that particular housing and then that's how individuals are able to come into that site." explains Misty.

To access the Coordinated Entry System in Fresno and Madera, click here.