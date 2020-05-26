Coronavirus

City of Fresno donating 14,000 face masks to small businesses opening this week

Brand said 10,000 surgical masks and 4,000 cloth masks will be available for business employees and their customers.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Fresno will donate 14,000 masks to small businesses opening this week, Mayor Lee Brand announced on Tuesday.

Brand said 10,000 surgical masks and 4,000 cloth masks will be available for business employees and their customers.

The mayor says the surgical masks come in a pack of 25, and can be delivered to businesses by the city's code enforcement staff.

Fresno's shelter-in-place order expired at midnight on Tuesday, and retailers and restaurants could open their doors to customers with modifications for the first time in two months.

As part of the modified order, people are required to wear masks only when they go inside businesses or government buildings, but makes an exception for people who are seated to eat.

"It's important for the city to step up and donate masks to the businesses most impacted by this pandemic so our citizens stay healthy and our economy can get moving again," Brand said in a news release on Tuesday.

Businesses interested in acquiring face masks can call 559-621-8400.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresnoface maskbusinesscoronavirusfresno city councildonationscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus testing site opens at Dodger Stadium
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
Fresno prepare for shelter-in-place to end Tuesday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno prepare for shelter-in-place to end Tuesday
Central California coronavirus cases
Suspect opens fire on man in southeast Fresno, police say
Temperatures will creep into the 100s today across the Valley
CA releases guidelines for churches, synagogues, mosques to open for in-person worship
4-year-old boy hospitalized after accidentally being electrocuted in Oakhurst
Kingsburg man arrested for DUI released on emergency $0 bail
Show More
Firefighters rescue 2 cats while battling garage fire
Health officials urging public to continue wearing masks during warmer weather
City of Fresno urging Gov. Newsom for approval to open cooling centers
2 killed in Fresno County crash near Caruthers identified
Kings County sets up free COVID-19 testing site at reopened flea market
More TOP STORIES News