FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Fresno will donate 14,000 masks to small businesses opening this week, Mayor Lee Brand announced on Tuesday.
Brand said 10,000 surgical masks and 4,000 cloth masks will be available for business employees and their customers.
The mayor says the surgical masks come in a pack of 25, and can be delivered to businesses by the city's code enforcement staff.
Fresno's shelter-in-place order expired at midnight on Tuesday, and retailers and restaurants could open their doors to customers with modifications for the first time in two months.
As part of the modified order, people are required to wear masks only when they go inside businesses or government buildings, but makes an exception for people who are seated to eat.
"It's important for the city to step up and donate masks to the businesses most impacted by this pandemic so our citizens stay healthy and our economy can get moving again," Brand said in a news release on Tuesday.
Businesses interested in acquiring face masks can call 559-621-8400.
For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
City of Fresno donating 14,000 face masks to small businesses opening this week
Brand said 10,000 surgical masks and 4,000 cloth masks will be available for business employees and their customers.
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News