Free emissions tests for cars being held at Fresno Fairgrounds

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you have a car that needs to be registered but doesn't pass smog, head to the Fresno Fairgrounds this weekend for a free repair voucher.
This Saturday starting at 8 am, "Valley Clean Air Now" is hosting its Tune in and Tune up event in the Kings Canyon lot on Chance Avenue.
Your car will be put through a free emissions test.
If if fails, you can receive a $500 voucher to use at a local smog shop for repairs.
Gates open at 6:30 am.
This is a popular event, so make sure to get there early.
You can also expect about a two-hour wait time.
