Free emissions tests for cars being held at Fresno Fairgrounds

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you have a car that needs to be registered but doesn't pass smog, head to the Fresno Fairgrounds this weekend for a free repair voucher.

This Saturday starting at 8 am, "Valley Clean Air Now" is hosting its Tune in and Tune up event in the Kings Canyon lot on Chance Avenue.

Your car will be put through a free emissions test.

If if fails, you can receive a $500 voucher to use at a local smog shop for repairs.

Gates open at 6:30 am.

This is a popular event, so make sure to get there early.

You can also expect about a two-hour wait time.

For more information, click here.