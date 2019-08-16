Fresno family displaced, fire causes $150,000 in damages

A discarded cigarette sparked a blaze in northwest Fresno that destroyed a family's home.

The fire started in the garage of the house on Emerson and Kavanagh around 5:15 p.m. then spread to the home, fire officials said.

Two adults and two children have been displaced. They are not seeking help from the Red Cross.

The fire caused about $150,000 in damages.

Authorities said the cigarette had been discarded near some combustibles.
