Family of 5 from Fresno killed in shooting in Mexico

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A horrifying crime claims a family of five from Fresno.

A mother, father and their three children were all killed in a shooting in Mexico.

Gerardo Moreno, Jazmin Hernandez and their young children were killed in their Tijuana home last week.

The family lived in Fresno for years before moving to Mexico in 2019.

Relatives say they learned about the shootings from Mexican media outlets.

They're working with investigators to get more information about the shootings.

Family members started a GoFundMe for their loved ones.

They're raising money to bring their late relatives back to the U.S. for a funeral service.
