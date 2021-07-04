UPDATE: Missing Fresno mom and 3 young kids found, police say

The Fresno Police Department needs help from the public locating the following Missing Persons. pic.twitter.com/WHo6hvzdx0 — Fresno Police (@FresnoPolice) July 4, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: Desiree and the three children have all been found, police say. They have not released any further information.-------------Police are looking for a Fresno mother and her three young children who have gone missing.39-year-old Desiree Wichapool, 10-year-old Jonah, 7-year-old Zipporah, and 3-year-old Lily were last seen in Clovis on Saturday morning.They were leaving church near Willow and Shaw at 11:30 am.Hours later, at about 2:30 pm, their vehicle was found by officers on Highway 41 near Road 200 in Madera County.If you have any information about where they are, please contact Fresno police at (559) 621-7000 or your local law enforcement agency.