Society

UPDATE: Missing Fresno mom and 3 young kids found, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: Desiree and the three children have all been found, police say. They have not released any further information.

Original story follows.
-------------

Police are looking for a Fresno mother and her three young children who have gone missing.

39-year-old Desiree Wichapool, 10-year-old Jonah, 7-year-old Zipporah, and 3-year-old Lily were last seen in Clovis on Saturday morning.

They were leaving church near Willow and Shaw at 11:30 am.

Hours later, at about 2:30 pm, their vehicle was found by officers on Highway 41 near Road 200 in Madera County.



If you have any information about where they are, please contact Fresno police at (559) 621-7000 or your local law enforcement agency.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnoclovismadera countymissing childrenfresno police departmentmissing woman
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex Fire killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News