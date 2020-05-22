Fashion Fair Mall preparing to open on May 26 with increased safety measures

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fashion Fair Mall announced that preparations are being made to re-open on Tuesday, May 26.
Fresno County was approved by California on Thursday to move further into Phase 2 of Governor Gavin Newsom's plan for opening businesses.
In this expanded phase, all Fresno County retail stores can open their shops to customers.
Part of the re-opening plans includes an emphasis on cleaning and sanitization.
There will also be extra signs and protective measures to increase social distancing and safety.
Not all stores and restaurants inside the mall will open on May 26. You can visit their website for more information.
