FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have a suspect in custody for a deadly weekend crash in northwest Fresno.Officers say the suspect is under 18, so they're not releasing their name.Early Sunday morning, detectives believe the suspect was inside a BMW near Thiele and Spruce when the vehicle crashed into a parked car.Investigators say the driver of the BMW left the scene, possibly with more passengers.Police found 19-year-old Alex Martinez unconscious in the back seat, and he died from his injuries.Authorities have not released any details about the cause of the crash.