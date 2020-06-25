FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the vehicle connected to a fatal hit-and-run crash in central Fresno.
The crash happened on June 9. Officers found a deceased victim lying in the roadway at Blackstone near Belmont.
Investigators believe the car involved was a black 2005 Mercedes mL 350 or 500. The vehicle does have damage to the front.
No witnesses have been found, and police do not have a description of the suspect.
The victim hasn't been identified.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.
Fresno police searching for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run
