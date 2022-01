FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police say a hit-and-run driver crashed with a FAX bus in central Fresno Tuesday morning.The crash happened on Palm Avenue, north of McKinley, just before 7 am.The vehicle knocked off the front corner of the bus's bumper. Officials say three people were on the bus, but no one was hurt. A new bus was sent out to pick up the passengers.Investigators have not yet released information about the driver who left the crash site.Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.