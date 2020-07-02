Fresno FAX employee tests positive for COVID-19, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno Area Express (FAX) employee has tested positive for COVID-19 while another has reported symptoms and is awaiting test results, officials announced on Thursday.FAX officials say the first employee last reported to work on June 27 and was mostly asymptomatic. They began to feel sick toward the end of their shift that day and then proceeded to get tested for the virus.A second employee started to feel sick on June 29. Fresno County health officials have ordered them to quarantine as they wait for their test results.It wasn't immediately clear which area of the department the employees worked.The Fresno County contact tracers have begun notifying people who may have been in contact with the employees to get tested.Fresno FAX said it would continue to require face coverings on their buses and limit their capacity to 10 riders.