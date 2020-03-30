Coronavirus

Fresno FAX bus drivers may start wearing masks during shifts

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno FAX bus drivers may begin wearing face masks while out on their routes as a precaution during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The announcement comes after the Fresno County Department of Public Health issued a directive requiring all county employers to screen their workers daily.



Fresno FAX buses limited their passenger loads to ten people or less to slow the spread of the virus.

The department said buses with 30, 45 and 60-minute intervals will not have passenger limits during peak morning and evening hours.

The department is one of many Fresno agencies taking precautions to prevent the spreading of COVID-19. See a full list here.

