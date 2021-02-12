Fresno FAX buses are now fare-free as part of new clean-air initiative

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno city leaders have launched a new initiative that eliminates city bus fares to encourage people to take public transportation to keep Valley air clean.Fresno city councilmembers held a press conference on Friday to address the Zero Fare Clean Air Act's details.The act will give free FAX bus rides in Fresno, and officials say it'll also help people get to work for free and take residents to get vaccinated for COVID-19 at no charge.Officials say 77% of Fresno's FAX bus riders do not have access to a vehicle, while 76% make less than $20,000 a year. The city wants to follow the lead of other areas, like Clovis and Visalia, that have made public transportation accessible to all for free.The act also aims to increase FAX bus efficiency and safety.