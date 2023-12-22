4 injured after several fires break out in Fresno

It was a busy night for Fresno firefighters as they responded to several fires, including two that injured several people on Thursday.

It was a busy night for Fresno firefighters as they responded to several fires, including two that injured several people on Thursday.

It was a busy night for Fresno firefighters as they responded to several fires, including two that injured several people on Thursday.

It was a busy night for Fresno firefighters as they responded to several fires, including two that injured several people on Thursday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was a busy night for Fresno firefighters as they responded to several fires, including two that injured several people on Thursday.

The first fire broke out around 4 pm at an apartment complex near Recreation and Olive.

The Fresno Fire Department says a maintenance worker used a fire extinguisher to stop the flames from spreading.

Officials say the maintenance worker and another person were injured in the fire.

Another fire started around 6 pm in the kitchen of a home near 4th Street and Thomas Avenue.

Firefighters say two people were injured in the fire.

A third fire happened later in the night on Argyle near Tulare in Southeast Fresno.

Authorities believe an electrical issue sparked the fire between an apartment building and a carport.

Officials are helping the people living in the impacted units find an alternative place to stay.