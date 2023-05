FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Fire crews are investigating what sparked a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Southeast Fresno.

The fire happened in the area of Dearing and Huntington Avenues Sunday night.

Officials say the fire started in a utility closet, then spread to an attic and to two other units of the 10-unit complex.

No one was injured, but 19 people have been displaced.

The Red Cross will be providing services to those affected by the fire.