UPDATE: Command has requested a 3rd Alarm to help battle the blaze. pic.twitter.com/ZRx8pfjnJI — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) November 15, 2018

#BREAKING: Apartment fire near McKinley & Maple. Flames could be seen from freeway while driving on the 168. Will be at the scene shortly with more @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/So6KSn27UA — Cory James (@CoryABC30) November 15, 2018

At least ten families are without a home after a three-alarm fire tore through an apartment building in East Central Fresno, neighbors say.Crews arrived at the apartment building near Maple and McKinley around 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon and quickly got to work on. After a few minutes of fighting the flames, crews requested a third alarm.Fire officials say a total of 16 units were destroyed in the blaze and two people were treated for smoke inhalation. One of them was taken to the hospital.The fire was so big and grew so fast that flames could clearly be seen from Highway 168.Action News has been told that Red Cross will be heading to the scene to help those affected by the fire.