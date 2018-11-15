APARTMENT FIRE

Fresno Fire: At least 10 families displaced in three-alarm apartment fire in East Central Fresno

Fresno Fire crews are working a three-alarm fire at an apartment building in East Central.

At least ten families are without a home after a three-alarm fire tore through an apartment building in East Central Fresno, neighbors say.



Crews arrived at the apartment building near Maple and McKinley around 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon and quickly got to work on. After a few minutes of fighting the flames, crews requested a third alarm.

Fire officials say a total of 16 units were destroyed in the blaze and two people were treated for smoke inhalation. One of them was taken to the hospital.

The fire was so big and grew so fast that flames could clearly be seen from Highway 168.



Action News has been told that Red Cross will be heading to the scene to help those affected by the fire.
