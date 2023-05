Firefighters fighting an apartment complex fire in east central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Fire crews are fighting an apartment complex fire in east central Fresno.

Crews were called to the Sunset Sands Apartment on McKinley and Maple avenues Sunday morning.

All units affected by the fire have been evacuated.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area as crews work to contain the fire.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.