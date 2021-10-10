Massive fire at Fresno tortilla chip factory sends thick, black smoke into skies

Video footage sent by our viewers show thick black plumes of smoke visible from the highway.
By Nic Garcia
EMBED <>More Videos

Massive fire at Fresno tortilla chip factory sends smoke into skies

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A large fire raging at a warehouse in central Fresno sent thick, black smoke into the skies on Sunday morning.

The fire was sparked at about 9 am and quickly burned through the La Tapatia tortilla chip factory on Belmont and Weber.

When firefighters arrived, the building that houses the factory was already engulfed in flames, and other businesses in the area were threatened.

"They were forced to aggressively protect the surrounding structures. The building that was on fire is going to be a total loss," Fresno Fire battalion chief Brad Driscoll said later.

La Tapatia is family-owned and has been based in Fresno for decades.

But the fire took just minutes to destroy the interior of the factory.

The age of the building and others in the area created a challenge for fire crews.

"Unsprinkler-ed buildings and just the age of the masonry construction makes it hard for us to get into the building," said Driscoll.

Due to the large size of the fire and its fast movement, firefighters had to focus on protecting the other buildings in the area.

That swift action by Fresno Fire likely saved surrounding structures from devastation.

"This absolutely had the potential to spread to other buildings, other warehouses and impact this business," said Driscoll.

Fire officials are still assessing the damage to La Tapatia and the equipment inside.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The family who owns La Tapatia posted a statement on social media, saying they are thankful nobody was injured and that the retail outlet will be open for business Monday morning.



They added that they're ready to continue operations.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnofresno centralbuilding fire
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fresno Co. foster kids forced to sleep on desks, who knew and when?
Fresno police investigating deadly assault in early October
Man found dead in orchard in Tulare County, deputies say
Threatening 'Uncle Tom' texts target Fresno St. defensive coordinator
Kings Canyon National Park to partially reopen Monday
Man walks onto Fresno school campus with gun after downtown shooting
FDA panel endorses booster shot for J&J COVID-19 vaccine
Show More
UC Merced students come up with solution to expensive farm problem
Kings County confirms 1st human West Nile Virus death this year
Deadline approaches for SCCCD staff to be vaccinated
COVID-19 cases start to dip in Fresno Co., positivity rate still high
Social workers say kids in CPS care living in unsafe conditions
More TOP STORIES News