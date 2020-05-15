1 in hospital after car crashes into north Fresno building, sparks fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters pulled a man out after he was trapped inside a burning building in north Fresno on Thursday evening.

The fire started at about 6:30 pm after the man was in a two-vehicle collision that ended with his car crashing into the building, according to Fresno Fire.

The building belongs to a business, Philips Barstools and Dinettes, on Blackstone and Bullard.

The man has been rushed to hospital.

Fresno Police say the man is a suspected DUI driver who was traveling southbound on Blackstone and swerving in and out of lanes, according to witness accounts.

That's when he hit another car, lost control and crashed into the building.



Video appears to show at least 15 firefighters at the scene, as they inspect the charred insides of the building.

The wrecked car is visible inside the storefront amid shattered glass and falling debris.



While the suspected DUI driver is in the hospital with major injuries to his leg and upper body, the driver of the other car in the collision has minor injuries, police say.



Southbound Blackstone near Bullard will be closed off for several hours as authorities investigate the incident.
