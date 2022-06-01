fire

Fire damages furniture store in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating after a fire damaged a central Fresno business overnight.

The fire was first reported just after 12 am on McKinley Avenue near Blackstone Avenue, behind the Brothers Deals Liquidation and Furniture store.

Officials said the fire started on a stack of pallets next to a dumpster, causing smoke damage inside the store.

A power line fell between the furniture store and a neighboring ceramics business, investigators said. The surrounding fence soon energized, forcing crews to stop the firefight until PG&E could turn off the electricity.

"When that power line dropped, it ended up igniting the neighbor's business on fire," said Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Brian Price. "Thankfully, it was just some pallets in the storage yard of the business, not the actual structure itself."

No one was hurt.

The furniture store owner will be getting an assessment of the damages later Wednesday.

