Rescue teams call off search for person inside central Fresno canal

After three hours in the water, rescue teams were not able to locate or recover anyone.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dive teams have called off their search for a person who went missing in a canal in central Fresno.

Firefighters were called out to the canal off McKinley Avenue near Millbrook Avenue on Tuesday morning.

The Fresno Fire Department called the incident a "high hazard search." At one point, 30 crew members, including divers and surface swimmers, were scouring the water.



Officials say while crews were searching for the person, a homeless man jumped into the water. Authorities were able to get him out of the water.

Earlier this month, a woman died after falling into the same canal.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

