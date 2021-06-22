Rescue teams call off search for person inside central Fresno canal

After three hours in the water, rescue teams were not able to locate or recover anyone.
Firefighters were called out to the canal off McKinley Avenue near Millbrook Avenue on Tuesday morning.
The Fresno Fire Department called the incident a "high hazard search." At one point, 30 crew members, including divers and surface swimmers, were scouring the water.
Fresno Fire Water Rescue Team divers are conducting search operations for the missing individual in the canal near Millbrook/McKinley, Fresno Irrigation District is assisting and placing strainers downstream, a drone is being deployed to assist with the search pic.twitter.com/qRc407PSDO— Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) June 22, 2021
Officials say while crews were searching for the person, a homeless man jumped into the water. Authorities were able to get him out of the water.
Earlier this month, a woman died after falling into the same canal.
This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.