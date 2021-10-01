Health & Fitness

Fresno Fire captain celebrates finishing cancer treatment after 20 months

Fresno Fire captain celebrates finishing cancer treatment

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno fire captain has a big reason to celebrate tonight.

Walter Sickler, a 25-year veteran of the fire department, has finally finished his cancer treatment after 20 months!

Sickler's wife, Trina, his fire chief and fellow firefighters surrounded him Thursday as he rang the bell on the department's search and rescue vehicle.

It was a very special bell that he himself had a hand in getting placed on the department's "Rescue 11" engine.

The Fresno Fire Department shared photos from the momentous occasion and congratulated Walt on finishing his treatment.
