FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators are working to figure out what sparked the second fire in just three days at a central Fresno home.They say the cause looks suspicious.Crews were called out to the shortly after 8 on Wednesday morning to the home on Glenn at Cornell.There they found part of the house on fire.They said it looks to have started outside and spread into the attic.Firefighters had to pull down part of the ceiling to get the fire put out.They estimate damages at about $30,000.Earlier this week they were at this same home for a fire that gutted a detached garage.