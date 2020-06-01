Fresno Fire captain retires after 30 years

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno Fire Captain is getting ready to enjoy retirement after signing off for the last time on Sunday.Matt Sullivan has worked as a firefighter for 30 years and has been at Station 8 in Fresno for the last 13 years.On Sunday, several friends stopped by to congratulate him and share their favorite memories.Throughout his career, Sullivan has served in a variety of roles for the department, from rescue and hazmat to being a fire investigator.Despite retiring at the age of 58, the captain says he will have no trouble finding ways to pass the time."Oh I got plenty of stuff to do, I've got projects. Anybody that owns a home knows that those never end and I work on cars, restore those as one of my hobbies, I'll be busy."Officials say Station 8 is one of the busiest in the City of Fresno but despite the workload, Sullivan wanted to finish his career there.Congrats Captain Sullivan, and enjoy your retirement!