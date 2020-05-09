community regional medical center

Fresno Fire Department delivers meals to Community Regional Medical Center employees

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In Downtown Fresno, you could find heroes helping heroes.

Valley first responders did their part to support local healthcare workers, many of them caring for COVID-19 patients.

Fresno Fire and Logan's Roadhouse delivered enough food to feed more than 100 nurses and hospital staff at CRMC.

The gesture was made possible thanks to the Front Line Appreciation Group, or FLAG.

They collect donations and purchase meals from local restaurants to distribute to frontline workers.

The move also helps support local businesses during the pandemic.
