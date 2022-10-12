Fresno Fire Department to host free webinar on how to get hired as a first responder

This will be the first time in more than a decade that the department is opening recruitment to the general public.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you have dreams of becoming a first responder -- the Fresno Fire Department is hosting a free webinar to explain how to get hired in the next year.

It's happening Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Those interested can click this link to join the webinar directly.

Since the application process can sometimes be confusing, the department will explain the minimum qualifications.

That includes EMT training.

The fire department says it doesn't have a specific number of positions it's looking to fill since it depends on a final budget.

However, a list of qualified candidates will be kept for potential hires in the future.

The video above is from an earlier story and will be updated.