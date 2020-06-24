Fresno Fire Department rescuing 3 people from water tower at Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Fire Department is rescuing three people who are on a narrow walkway on the side of the iconic water tower on the Fresno State campus.One person who was on the tower is being rescued and treated for possible heatstroke, but they are conscious.The other two people are okay, but medical treatment is coming for all involved.It is currently unknown what the three people were doing at the water tower.At this time, it is unclear if the shaking from the earthquake had any connection to the people needing rescue.