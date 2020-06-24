Fresno Fire Department rescuing 3 people from water tower at Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Fire Department is rescuing three people who are on a narrow walkway on the side of the iconic water tower on the Fresno State campus.

One person who was on the tower is being rescued and treated for possible heatstroke, but they are conscious.

The other two people are okay, but medical treatment is coming for all involved.

It is currently unknown what the three people were doing at the water tower.

At this time, it is unclear if the shaking from the earthquake had any connection to the people needing rescue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnofresno staterescuefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Preliminary M 5.8 earthquake shakes east of Tulare County, felt across Valley
2 inmates, 3 correctional officers at Fresno County Jail test positive for COVID-19, officials say
2nd inmate at Avenal State Prison dies from apparent COVID-19 complications
Central California coronavirus cases
Fresno Police say homeless woman stabbed multiple times in 'random attack'
Hundreds without power after driver crashes into pole in northeast Fresno
Central Unified trustee resigns days after posting allegedly racist message on social media
Show More
US COVID-19 cases surge to highest level in 2 months
City of Fresno hands out citations to businesses for violating safety orders during pandemic
Inmates got coronavirus relief checks and IRS wants them back
Man arrested for firing shots at person in downtown Hanford
Did you smell smoke this morning? There's a fire burning in the Fresno Co. foothills
More TOP STORIES News