Fresno firefighter saves family's beloved dog stranded in burning home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno fire crews were kept busy on Monday, with multiple fires raging across the city.

One of those fires had a family thinking they'd never see their dog Cookie again.

That was until firefighters managed to save the family pet from the flames burning at the southeast Fresno home near Church and Peach.

Only ABC30 cameras were there when firefighters pulled the animal from the home and carried Cookie over to the emotional family.

Neighbors reported hearing an explosion at the home before seeing the flames break out.

Firefighters found several propane tanks at the back of the home and believe they could have caused the loud noise.

The fire began near the back porch before spreading into the home.

20 firefighters worked to put out the two-alarm fire on Monday evening.

Four people were in the home and all made it out safely.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
