Firefighters save downtown Fresno business, searching for arsonist

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters say they are thankful for the call that saved a downtown Fresno business from going up in flames.The fire was reported just after 1 a.m. at a three-story building on Broadway and Voorman near Divisadero.Crews arrived to find fire coming from a broken window at a printing shop.Fire crews were able to put the fire out quickly. There was some smoke damage inside the building.No one was hurt.Investigators believe the cause was arson.Firefighters say if it wasn't for the early call, they wouldn't have been able to save the building.Officials have not said if a suspect is in custody for starting this fire.