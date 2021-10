FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Fire Department is accepting applications for its Explorer Program, but there are only a few days left.Aspiring firefighters ages 14 to 21 have the opportunity to learn about the career by participating in several training exercises.There will be an opportunity to ride along with crews - and even get to see firefighters in action out on real calls.If you or someone you know is interested, the application period ends this Friday, May 28th. Click here for more details or to apply.