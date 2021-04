FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are working to determine how a fire started at an apartment complex in central Fresno on Wednesday morning.It happened on Harvard and Mariposa Avenues around 3:30 pm.Investigators found a door jam to a storage unit on fire.Fire crews were able to put out the blaze quickly.Officials are calling the fire suspicious. Investigators will review surveillance camera footage from the complex to determine how the fire started.