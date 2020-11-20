Fire destroys barn in west central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A barn was burned to the ground in west central Fresno on Thursday night.The blaze broke out near Marks and Belmont Avenues just after 11 pm.Firefighters could see the flames from their station and jumped into action before any 911 calls came in.By the time crews got there, the barn was already engulfed in flames.Investigators say no one was inside the building, and they are still assessing how much equipment was destroyed.