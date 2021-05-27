Firefighters battle fire at abandoned building in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews doused flames that burned through an abandoned building in southwest Fresno on Thursday morning.The fire broke out shortly after 5:00 am on Orange and California Avenues.A cloud of thick black smoke could be seen across the city skyline for miles. When crews arrived, they found 20-foot flames coming from the windows.Fresno County CAL FIRE officials say the flames were so intense, crews couldn't check the property. It's unclear if anyone was injured.Firefighters were on the scene trying to put out the blaze.Orange Avenue is closed between California and Church. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.The cause of the fire is under investigation.