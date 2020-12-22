building fire

Large fire damages part of building in central Fresno

A large fire damaged half of a vacant building in central Fresno on Tuesday morning, firefighters say.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A large fire damaged half of a vacant building in central Fresno on Tuesday morning, firefighters say.

The blaze broke out just before 5 am on Tulare Avenue near Cedar Avenue.

Fresno firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the roof.



No injuries were reported.

Tulare Avenue is closed as fire crews work to contain the blaze. Officials say the road will be closed for the next few hours, and drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
