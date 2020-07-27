Fresno Fire responded to 206 vegetation fires this month, breaking previous record

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno city firefighters responded to a record number of vegetation fires this month, the department reported.As of Friday, Fresno Fire said crews had been called to 206 vegetation fires this July.It averages out to a little more than eight fires per day and smashes the previous record of 187 in July 2016.Vegetation fire calls for the agency are up more than 60% compared to this time last year.Officials say the heat predicted for the rest of this month will likely add to their skyrocketing statistics.