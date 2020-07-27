fire

Fresno Fire responded to 206 vegetation fires this month, breaking previous record

The new statistic smashes the previous record of 187 in July 2016.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno city firefighters responded to a record number of vegetation fires this month, the department reported.

As of Friday, Fresno Fire said crews had been called to 206 vegetation fires this July.

It averages out to a little more than eight fires per day and smashes the previous record of 187 in July 2016.

Vegetation fire calls for the agency are up more than 60% compared to this time last year.

Officials say the heat predicted for the rest of this month will likely add to their skyrocketing statistics.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnobrush firefirefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Mattress catches fire in central Fresno apartment, firefighters say
Driver crashes in to pole causing small fire in Tulare County
Mineral Fire: 28,500 acres burned, evacuation orders lifted
Fire destroys historic Nantes cathedral in France
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Valley artist paints murals to honor 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran
2 shot while driving on Highway 41 in Madera County
Civil rights icon John Lewis' body arrives at Capitol to lie in state: LIVE
Woman rescued from roof of car after crashing into Fresno canal
WATCH SOON: Representatives to demand $600 weekly unemployment payment extension
Central California coronavirus cases
Gov. Newsom to provide update on CA's response to COVID-19
Show More
Man shot multiple times outside southwest Fresno motel
Vigil for Thaddeus Sran held by Madera mothers who searched for boy
GOP considers trimming $600 weekly unemployment benefit
Worship and prayer event held outside Fresno City Hall
Target to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving Day
More TOP STORIES News