2 injured in central Fresno house fire, firefighters say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were hospitalized after a fire tore through a central Fresno home on Friday morning.Firefighters responded to the house on Arthur Avenue off Dennett Avenue around 9:30 am.Fire crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the back of the home, and they were eventually able to knock down the blaze.Two of the people living in the home suffered minor burns and were taken to the hospital for treatment, officials said. A third resident inhaled some smoke while escaping and was treated at the scene.The homeowner's three dogs were also made it out safely, but two of their chickens died.Investigators say the fire started accidentally while one of the residents was using a torch to solder.The house was destroyed.