15 displaced after fire sparks between houses in east central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fifteen people were left displaced after a fire spread to their homes in east central Fresno on Tuesday night.The fire was first reported on Olive Avenue near Peach Avenue just after 11:30 pm.When firefighters arrived, they saw flames coming from a pile of debris between two houses. The blaze soon spread to the exterior of both homes and then into the attics.Officials say there was plenty of debris to keep the fire going."Just the challenging of the exterior of the houses having all the cars, stacked up TVs, large fire load. Once we overcame that hazard, we were able to get a handle on it," Fresno Fire Battalion Chief William Veiga.It took 45 minutes to put the fire out.The items that were piled up were completely consumed by the fire, and the two houses sustained moderate damage.