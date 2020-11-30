house fire

Vacant house catches fire in southwest Fresno

Firefighters doused a fire that started inside a vacant house in southwest Fresno on Monday morning.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters doused a fire that started inside a vacant house in southwest Fresno on Monday morning.

Fire crews arrived to find the boarded house near Kearney and Hughes engulfed in flames just after 5:30 am.

Officials say there was no power or gas to the structure. Firefighters believe some homeless people may have been inside the house before the fire broke out.

No one was injured.

The fire is being investigated as a suspicious blaze.
