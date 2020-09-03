house fire

Firefighters wake sleeping family after small fire sparks at northwest Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are investigating what caused a small fire at a northwest Fresno home on Thursday morning.

A witness reported seeing smoke near the chimney of a home on Swift and Milburn Avenues, near Ashlan and Cornelia, around 1:30 a.m.

When fire crews arrived, they helped the sleeping family inside get out of the house.

Firefighters were able to find flames on an outside wall of the home and quickly doused the fire.

No one was injured. The family of four was able to stay in their home.
