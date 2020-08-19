Couple displaced after fire breaks out inside central Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A couple was displaced after a fire damaged their home in central Fresno.The fire broke out just after 11 p.m. Tuesday on Teilman and Hedges near Lamona Avenue.Firefighters say the blaze started on a wall-mounted air conditioning unit inside the house.Smoke detectors alerted the couple about the fire. They tried to use an extinguisher to douse the flames, but it spread to the attic."These older homes are built pretty solidly, but there was no way that fire wasn't gonna get up into the attic, and that gave us a little bit of trouble because of the construction it was hard to get up into the attic space and put that fire out," said Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Kirk Wanless.Additional fire crews were called in due to the ongoing heat wave.No one was hurt.A neighboring home was in danger of catching fire at one point, but fire crews were able to keep the flames from spreading.