Firefighters battling house fire in southeast Fresno

Fresno Fire units on scene of a working house fire near Butler and 2nd. Smoke showing on arrival, crews are initiating fire attack and searching the home to confirm it is clear of occupants. This is the 3rd structure fire for FFD crews in the past 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/SyZf4zilWG — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) August 26, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno firefighters are battling a house fire in southeast Fresno on Wednesday morning.Fire crews arrived to find smoke coming from a home near Butler Avenue and 2nd Street around 9:50 a.m.Officials say firefighters are searching the home to make sure all residents are safe.The cause of the fire is under investigation.