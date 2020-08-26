house fire

Firefighters battling house fire in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno firefighters are battling a house fire in southeast Fresno on Wednesday morning.

Fire crews arrived to find smoke coming from a home near Butler Avenue and 2nd Street around 9:50 a.m.

Officials say firefighters are searching the home to make sure all residents are safe.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
