FRESNO, Calif (KFSN) -- Less than 12 hours after battling a huge fire in an industrial building in central Fresno, fire crews had to battle a two-alarm house fire in southwest Fresno.An attic fire broke out at a home on Poppy Avenue near Jensen around 2 am on Sunday.When crews arrived, flames were burning through the roof of the house.No injuries have been reported but eight people in that home are now looking for a new place to live.The cause of this fire remains under investigation.